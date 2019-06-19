Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Piscotty capped off the festivities in a 10-run sixth inning for the Athletics with a 418-foot blast to center that brought home both Ramon Laureano and Robbie Grossman. The 25-year-old had gone a combined 0-for-4 in two games since returning to the lineup following a brief absence due to the removal of a melanoma in his ear, and Tuesday's big blast, his ninth of the season, snapped a 0-for-12 slump overall.