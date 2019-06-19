Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks three-run blast
Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Piscotty capped off the festivities in a 10-run sixth inning for the Athletics with a 418-foot blast to center that brought home both Ramon Laureano and Robbie Grossman. The 25-year-old had gone a combined 0-for-4 in two games since returning to the lineup following a brief absence due to the removal of a melanoma in his ear, and Tuesday's big blast, his ninth of the season, snapped a 0-for-12 slump overall.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rejoins lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to avoid IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Undergoes surgery for melanoma•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs run-scoring double•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal