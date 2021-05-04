Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Piscotty's second-inning, 391-foot shot to left with Jed Lowrie aboard extended the Athletics' lead to 3-0. The veteran outfielder hasn't left the yard since April 15, while the multi-hit effort was his first since April 23, a span during which he'd hit anemic .100 (2-for-20) with a bloated 40.0 percent strikeout rate.