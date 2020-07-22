Piscotty slugged a solo home run in Monday's exhibition loss to the Giants and also impressed with a difficult catch in right field, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He looks like a different guy," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "If anybody benefited from the time off it was Stephen. He had been struggling to get healthy for quite a while now and wasn't going to be ready for the season (coming out of spring training). Now he looks like he did a couple of years ago. He's using his legs like he normally does. He's hitting the opposite way and pulling it well."

Piscotty has been through the ringer with respect to injuries over the last year-plus, with this past spring's intercostal strain the latest physical setback. The issue was set to cause Piscotty to miss the start of the original Opening Day in late March, but the veteran outfielder was able to get healthy well before summer camp resumed. That's been evident in Piscotty's overall performances, which have corroborated that his timing at the plate is already locked in ahead of the regular season. "The consistency is what has been really encouraging for me," Piscotty said Monday night. "Being able to put the barrel on the ball day after day is key, whether you're getting a hit or not. Hard contact is important. I feel like I'm seeing the ball well and I'm going to try to keep that going."