Piscotty is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Astros and right-hander Luis Garcia, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Piscotty received limited opportunities against right-handers prior to landing on the IL with a sprained wrist in mid-June. With Mark Canha (hip) and Mitch Moreland on the injured list, and Seth Brown producing little at the plate, Piscotty could be in line for more starts against righties in coming days.