PIscotty (wrist) will start in right field and will bat eighth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Piscotty will return to the Athletics' spring lineup for the first time since March 17 after a sore left wrist kept him out for nearly a week. The brief absence shouldn't derail Piscotty's chances of making the Athletics' Opening Day roster, provided he experiences no setbacks in his return to the lineup. Piscotty is expected to open the season in a near-everyday role in the outfield, likely slotting into the bottom half of Oakland's lineup in most games.