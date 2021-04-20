Piscotty will start in right field and bat eighth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Piscotty is back in action for the Athletics after missing the team's last three games while he was on the paternity list. Considering he's getting the nod over the lefty-hitting Seth Brown with a right-hander (Matt Shoemaker) on the mound for Minnesota, Piscotty looks like he'll get another chance as an everyday player in the Oakland outfield.