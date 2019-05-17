Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Stays busy on bases in win
Piscotty went 1-for-3 with three walks and three runs in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Four other teammates were responsible for the big bombs on the day, but Piscotty benefited from the offense's prolific day by equaling a season-high run tally. The veteran outfielder has a modest four extra-base hits across 13 May games, but he's now reached safely in 12 consecutive contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Walks it off in 13•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Offensive hot streak continues•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Crosses plate three times•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Mashes fourth homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs solo blast in loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits for first time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...