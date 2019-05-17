Piscotty went 1-for-3 with three walks and three runs in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Four other teammates were responsible for the big bombs on the day, but Piscotty benefited from the offense's prolific day by equaling a season-high run tally. The veteran outfielder has a modest four extra-base hits across 13 May games, but he's now reached safely in 12 consecutive contests.