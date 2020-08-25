Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to Texas.
Piscotty tied the game at two with a solo shot off Lance Lynn in the second. The outfielder has found a nice groove at the plate of late, tallying eleven hits, including two homers, in his last 35 at-bats. He temporarily found himself in a part-time role after a slow start to the campaign, but has played himself back into everyday duties in right field.
