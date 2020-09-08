Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Piscotty's two-hit tally represented his second multi-hit effort in four September contests, and sixth in the last 12 games overall. As those numbers indicate, the veteran outfielder has been a reliable source of production overall, although he's now gone without an extra-base hit in 10 of his last 11 games, including seven straight.