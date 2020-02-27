Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Still battling side strain
Piscotty (side) wasn't able to take batting practice Thursday as planned after he was still experiencing "some twinges" in his intercostal muscle, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty doesn't believe he's dealing with any sort of major setback and hopes to take a round of batting practice "soon." Once he's able to do so without any discomfort, he should be cleared to make his Cactus League debut soon after. With Opening Day still a month away, Piscotty still has enough time to get the plate appearances he needs this spring to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.
