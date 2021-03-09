Piscotty is 0-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and five strikeouts across his first four Cactus League games.

With at least one punchout in each game thus far and a sacrifice fly accounting for his one RBI, Piscotty's spring is off to a forgettable start. Nevertheless, the veteran outfielder is being counted on to bounce back from the career-worst .226 average and .271 on-base percentage he generated over 171 plate appearances last season. Piscotty's strikeout rate also rose to a career-high 31.0 percent in 2020, rendering his early spring troubles making consistent contact at least mildly concerning.