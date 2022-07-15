Piscotty (forearm) remains on the bench Friday against the Astros.
Piscotty hasn't played since being hit by a pitch in his left forearm Monday against the Rangers. He's yet to be diagnosed with anything worse than a bruise but will miss his third straight game nonetheless, with Chad Pinder serving as the designated hitter.
