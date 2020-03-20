Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Still working through discomfort
Piscotty (side) remained without a timetable for return when spring training was put on pause March 12, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.
Piscotty described his condition as an "eight-month perpetual cycle of hurt" last week, as the intercostal strain that had prevented him from seeing Cactus League action was preceded by a right knee sprain and right ankle sprain last season that limited him to 93 games. The indefinite suspension of spring training and corresponding delay for Opening Day should certainly benefit Piscotty to a degree, but he likely won't know how much progress he's made until he has a chance to take full-strength swings in a batting practice, at minimum. "The mind is spinning on how I'm feeling," Piscotty said. "I'm just trying to trust our trainers and doctors. They'll give me the green light when it's time."
