Piscotty (forearm) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 4-3 victory Sunday in Houston.
Piscotty missed the previous four games with a bruised left forearm and returned Sunday for the final game before the Midsummer Classic. The 31-year-old has battled injuries throughout the first half of the season and has never really found his way at the plate, striking out in 30 of his 90 plate appearances and posting a .188/.267/.288 with two homers. Things have been even worse of late as he's compiled a .150/.186/.250 with 18 punchouts in his last 43 plate appearances over 12 appearances.
