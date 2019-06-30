Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Suffers knee sprain
Piscotty exited Saturday's game against the Angels with a right knee sprain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty sustained the injury while making an awkward slide into second base and had to be helped off the field. The 28-year-old will probably undergo an MRI and a recovery timeline seems unlikely to come into focus for at least a day or two, but a trip to the injured list wouldn't be surprising with the All-Star break right around the corner.
