Piscotty went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder put some rare good wood on the ball, accumulating only his sixth and seventh extra-base hits of the campaign. Piscotty's average also jumped back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since July 9, and he's shown some signs of life at the plate recently by going 5-for-16 over his last four games.