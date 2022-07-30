Piscotty isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Piscotty is getting a breather after he hit .348 with three homers, two doubles, six RBI and five runs over the last six games. Chad Pinder will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
