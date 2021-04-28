Piscotty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Piscotty heads to the bench after going 4-for-16 with an RBI while starting in each of the last five games. Seth Brown replaces him in right field.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Starting in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Activated from paternity list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Due to return Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Moves to paternity list•