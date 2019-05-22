Piscotty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians.

With an 0-for-3 showing in Tuesday's 5-3 win, PIscotty saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. He'll now get a breather for the first time since April 10, leaving Oakland without two of its top power bats in the lineup with Khris Davis (hip) likely headed to the injured list.

