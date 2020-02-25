Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Takes swings in cage
Piscotty (side) swung in the batting cage Tuesday and is feeling a bit better, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A left side strain has slowed Piscotty early in camp, and he's not expected to get into game action until this weekend. Assuming he does so without setbacks, he'll still have plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day.
