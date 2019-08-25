Piscotty is being withheld from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a right ankle sprain, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty first picked up the injury while sliding into second base in an Aug. 17 win over the Astros, which kept him out of the lineup for three games before he returned to action last Tuesday. The outfielder had gone 5-for-12 while starting each of the past four games before being pulled early in Saturday's 10-5 loss for a pinch hitter when the ankle started to bother him again. Piscotty was spotted in a walking boot Sunday and underwent an MRI, with manager Bob Melvin indicating afterward that he didn't "have a great feeling" about the 28-year-old's health. A trip to the 10-day injured list could be in store for Piscotty.