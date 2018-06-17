Piscotty went 1-for-2 with a two-run single and also walked in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Piscotty delivered in the sixth, plating Khris Davis and Matt Olson with a single to center that snapped a 3-3 tie. The outfielder has been wielding a hot bat in June, reaching safely in all 13 games thus far this month. Many of his hits have been as timely as Saturday's as well, as Piscotty has racked up 10 RBI overall on his way to a .318 average over 50 plate appearances.