Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rays on Thursday.

Piscotty kick-started a three-run second for the Athletics with a timely two-bagger that brought home Khris Davis and Chad Pinder. The outfielder actually found RBI somewhat hard to come by in May, as even factoring in Thursday's production, he only drove in seven runs over 79 plate appearances. The downturn was part of a month where Piscotty hit just .160 overall, a slump that drove his season average down 51 points to .227.