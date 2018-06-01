Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Timely two-bagger in Thursday's win
Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rays on Thursday.
Piscotty kick-started a three-run second for the Athletics with a timely two-bagger that brought home Khris Davis and Chad Pinder. The outfielder actually found RBI somewhat hard to come by in May, as even factoring in Thursday's production, he only drove in seven runs over 79 plate appearances. The downturn was part of a month where Piscotty hit just .160 overall, a slump that drove his season average down 51 points to .227.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in two•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit outing Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs third homer in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back from bereavement•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Set to return Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...