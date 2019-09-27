Piscotty (ankle) is slated to participate in some baserunning Thursday and is optimistic to return over the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty remains on the 10-day injured list due to a right ankle sprain. If he feels good while running the bases Thursday, he may have a chance to see some at-bats during the final weekend of the regular season, per Slusser.