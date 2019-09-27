Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: To run bases Thursday
Piscotty (ankle) is slated to participate in some baserunning Thursday and is optimistic to return over the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty remains on the 10-day injured list due to a right ankle sprain. If he feels good while running the bases Thursday, he may have a chance to see some at-bats during the final weekend of the regular season, per Slusser.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Return remains cloudy•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Return still up in air•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Might not return for regular season•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sheds air cast•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Optimism for return growing•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sheds walking boot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start