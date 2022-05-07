Piscotty underwent an MRI on his left calf Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty left Friday's game against the Twins with a calf issue after injuring himself while running the bases. The severity of his injury should become clear once the results of the MRI are known, though he's likely on the verge of a decrease in playing time regardless of the results with Ramon Laureano set to return from his suspension Sunday.
