Piscotty underwent successful surgery to remove a melanoma from his right ear Thursday.

A suspicious mole was discovered during a routine checkup, which a biopsy revealed as cancerous. The procedure removed the mole in its entirety, though Piscotty will likely require careful observation moving forward. It's unclear how any future treatment will affect his ability to perform on the field. He has not yet been placed on the injured list, but he'll be away from the team for at least a few days, with Oakland's official press release stating he'd return within a week.

