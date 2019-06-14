Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Undergoes surgery for melanoma
Piscotty underwent successful surgery to remove a melanoma from his right ear Thursday.
A suspicious mole was discovered during a routine checkup, which a biopsy revealed as cancerous. The procedure removed the mole in its entirety, though Piscotty will likely require careful observation moving forward. It's unclear how any future treatment will affect his ability to perform on the field. He has not yet been placed on the injured list, but he'll be away from the team for at least a few days, with Oakland's official press release stating he'd return within a week.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs run-scoring double•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Game 2•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Launches homer in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pops seventh homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plates two in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back as designated hitter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano, and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal