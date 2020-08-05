Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a walk-off grand slam in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Piscotty's big blast came off Rangers reliever Jesse Chavez with one out in the ninth inning. It's the first homer of the year for 29-year-old Piscotty, who has five RBI, four runs scored and a .276 batting average through 32 plate appearances this season.

