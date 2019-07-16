Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Week away from rehab
Piscotty (knee) hopes to go on a rehab assignment in about a week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty has been out since the end of June with a sprained right knee. He was expected to miss about a month at the time and appears to be still on that rough timeline, as he could play in a week's worth of rehab games and return exactly a month from when he landed on the injured list if he does indeed begin a rehab assignment in a week.
