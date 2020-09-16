Piscotty (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
With an off day coming up Thursday, the Athletics will withhold Piscotty from the lineup for a third straight game to give him some additional time to move past the right knee injury. Mark Canha will cover right field in Canha's stead, batting fifth for Oakland.
