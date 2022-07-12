Piscotty has been diagnosed with a bruised left forearm, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty was forced from Monday night's contest in the eighth inning after being struck by a pitch, but further tests revealed nothing more than a contusion. Manager Mark Kotsay officially declared Piscotty as day-to-day moving forward.
