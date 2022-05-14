Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that Piscotty (calf) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty has been on the injured list for nearly a week and has been running on a treadmill, but he hasn't been able to increase his activity level. It seems as though the 31-year-old will require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL, and a better timetable for his return will likely come into focus once he resumes baseball activities.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: IL move official•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heading to injured list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Undergoes MRI•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Leaves game with calf issue•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Fourth straight start•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains on bench•