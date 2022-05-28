Vogt (knee) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 37-year-old has been on the injured list just over a month with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he'll work behind the plate in his first rehab appearance. Vogt could rejoin the active roster sometime next week if all goes well with Las Vegas.
