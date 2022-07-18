Vogt entered Sunday's win over the Astros as a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning and remained in the game at first base, going 1-for-1 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single.

The veteran is on pace for his third straight season with a sub-.200 batting average, but Sunday brought him a rare taste of offensive success. Vogt made clutch contributions in each of his two plate appearances, with his sixth-inning sacrifice fly bringing home Seth Brown to knot the game at 3-3. The 37-year-old then followed up with an eighth-inning single that brought home Chad Pinder with what would prove to be the game-winning run. Five of Vogt's nine RBI this season have come in the last six games.