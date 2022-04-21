Vogt is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Vogt was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after he suffered a knee injury Wednesday against the Orioles, and he doesn't yet have a timetable to return. Austin Allen (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will back up Sean Murphy in Vogt's absence.