Vogt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The veteran backstop appeared in his fifth game of the season and delivered with the biggest hit of the day for the Athletics. Vogt has hit safely in three of those games thus far, but Sunday's round tripper marked his first extra-base hit of the campaign. Vogt figures to continue rotating between catcher, first base and designated hitter, affording him fairly regular playing time.