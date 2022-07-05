Vogt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Vogt opened the scoring with a sac fly in the first inning, and his sixth-inning solo shot was the last run in the contest. He's seen inconsistent playing time since returning from a knee injury in June, and he's hit just .200 (9-for-45) in that span. The veteran catcher owns a .169/.242/.373 slash line with four homers, six RBI and eight runs scored through 66 plate appearances as backup to the Athletics' top catcher, Sean Murphy.