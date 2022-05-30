Vogt (knee) went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Sunday.

Playing in his first rehab game, Vogt didn't have his previously injured knee put through the rigors of catching, as he started and took a full complement of at-bats as the designated hitter. The Aviators have the day off Monday, meaning Vogt could be ready to test himself out behind the dish in Tuesday's contest against Sacramento.