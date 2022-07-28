Vogt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-2 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Vogt got the start Wednesday with Oakland's number one catcher Sean Murphy taking the day off. The veteran backstop teamed up with Stephen Piscotty for back-to-back solo shots off Cristian Javier in the second inning. Vogt has played in 33 games this season and is slashing .153/.227/.329 in 85 at-bats.