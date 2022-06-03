Vogt (knee) is 2-for-6 with a solo home run over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The veteran backstop put in five innings behind the plate in an 11-inning win over Sacramento on Tuesday, and he logged another five frames at first base in Wednesday's victory over the River Cats. Having seemingly emerged from those two tests without any setbacks, Vogt may be deemed ready for activation in coming days.