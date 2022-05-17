Vogt (knee) took part in full baseball activities before Monday's series opener against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop was able to take batting practice and participate in both running and fielding drills for the first time since going on the injured list April 21. Despite the encouraging news, manager Mark Kotsay remains non-committal regarding a possible return date for Vogt, who will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab assignment before activation.