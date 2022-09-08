Vogt went 2-for-3 with a RBI double in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Vogt's first-inning double brought home Vimael Machin to open the scoring on the night. The 37-year-old has shown signs of life at the plate recently despite intermittent playing time, hitting .333 (9-for-27) with a trio of two-baggers, a home run and six RBI across his last 11 games. His left-handed swing and ability to fill in at catcher, first base and designated hitter all open up a solid amount of paths to starts, but the Athletics' interest in evaluating young players should continue to cap Vogt's game appearances the rest of the way.
