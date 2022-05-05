Vogt (knee) played catch Tuesday and has resumed other baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.
Vogt went on the injured list April 21 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and his recovery process seems to be progressing fairly smoothly based on Wednesday's news. The veteran backstop may need to play in a rehab game or two to test out the knee before being activated.
