The Athletics reassigned Lombardozzi to their minor-league camp Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lombardozzi had little chance of winning a utility role with the Athletics with the organization earmarking Chad Pinder for those duties in 2018. Unless he asks for a release from the Athletics, Lombardozzi is expected to open the season with Triple-A Sacramento.

