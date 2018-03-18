Athletics' Steve Lombardozzi: Reassigned to minors camp
The Athletics reassigned Lombardozzi to their minor-league camp Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lombardozzi had little chance of winning a utility role with the Athletics with the organization earmarking Chad Pinder for those duties in 2018. Unless he asks for a release from the Athletics, Lombardozzi is expected to open the season with Triple-A Sacramento.
