Athletics' Steve Lombardozzi: Signs minor-league deal with A's
Lombardozzi signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lombardozzi has appeared in the majors in six of the last seven seasons, though he hasn't played more than 20 games in the big leagues since 2013. He's a versatile utility player who has appeared at four different positions, though his glove grades out poorly and his bat is quite weak, with a .260/.292/.333 career slash line. He could stick with the Athletics as organizational depth and could potentially appear in a few big-league games during an injury crisis, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy impact even if given a surprising amount of playing time.
