Share Video

Link copied!

The Athletics acquired McFarland from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and selected his contract from Triple-A Las Vegas.

It's quite the team downgrade for McFarland, but he'll gladly take it since he gets to join a major-league roster. The veteran reliever made just three appearances at the big-league level in 2023, allowing one earned run over 1.2 innings with the Mets.

More News