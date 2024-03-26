The Athletics acquired McFarland from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and selected his contract from Triple-A Las Vegas.
It's quite the team downgrade for McFarland, but he'll gladly take it since he gets to join a major-league roster. The veteran reliever made just three appearances at the big-league level in 2023, allowing one earned run over 1.2 innings with the Mets.
