McFarland signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Thursday.
McFarland put up a 3.81 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 56.2 innings last year and tallied 19 holds while pitching in high-leverage situations fairly often. He's likely to retain a similar role in his second year with the A's, though opportunities for saves will be limited as long as Mason Miller is still on the team.
