McFarland (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.

McFarland became the pitcher of record when Austin Allen put the Athletics ahead with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Through 4.2 innings this season, McFarland has allowed just three hits and struck out two batters without allowing a run. He's been a reliable option in middle relief during his first year in Oakland.