McFarland exited Sunday's contest against the Yankees in the top of the eighth inning with a left groin injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

McFarland entered the game with the A's trailing 12-2, suffering the groin injury while covering first base on a ground out from Austin Wells. The relief pitcher ultimately exited the game after recording the out, with Wells proving to be the only batter he'd face. Hogan Harris replaced him on the mound, and McFarland will likely be sidelined for a few days at least.