McFarland recorded his ninth hold in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced.

McFarland closed out the sixth inning for Luis Medina by retiring Adam Frazier on a flyout to left that left Nick Loftin stranded at first base. The veteran southpaw reliever has been outstanding since early May, recording a 1.17 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and four holds across 15.1 innings over his last 18 appearances. However, the fact he's typically used in middle relief usually limits McFarland to the occasional hold opportunity and therefore limits his fantasy appeal.