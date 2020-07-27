McFarland was credited with his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Angels, firing a perfect sixth inning.

The left-hander's first regular season in Oakland has gotten off to an encouraging start, as McFarland also handcuffed the trio of Tommy La Stella, Albert Pujols and Jason Castro on 13 pitches in his debut on Opening Night. McFarland's ability to keep the ball down is one of his most appealing attributes to manager Bob Melvin, and fittingly, the 30-year-old has retired five of the first six batters he's faced this season on groundballs.